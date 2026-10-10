Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

Club football is back in India as the Indian Super League returns for the 2026-27 season. Bengaluru FC will host Sporting Club Delhi in the opening match of the new campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to start the season on a winning note, Bengaluru FC last played a competitive match in April, when they ended their 2025-26 ISL campaign with a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, had a longer competitive run, reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 Durand Cup before losing to East Bengal FC on penalties after a goalless draw.

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Bengaluru finished fourth in the curtailed 2025-26 ISL season, while SC Delhi finished 11th. The Delhi-based club have since rebuilt their squad ahead of their second campaign in the top flight.

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Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Venue

The match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Kick- Off Time

The India Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Bengaluru FC: W-W-D-D-D

Sporting Club Delhi: D-W-W-W-W

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 13

Bengaluru FC Wins: 4

Sporting Delhi Wins:

Draws: 5

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Telecast

The upcoming India Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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