India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Unity Cup 2026 Third-Place Play-Off?

India will square off against Zimbabwe in the third-place playoff of the Unity Cup. The Unity Cup is a premier international football tournament organized celebrating Afrocentric and global diaspora communities.

The 2026 edition, being held at The Valley, home to English club Charlton Athletic FC, is being played among India, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Jamaica.

The tournament follows a knockout format, with Nigeria facing Zimbabwe in the first semi-final and India taking on Jamaica in the second. Nigeria and Jamaica advanced to the final after defeating Zimbabwe and India respectively, while India and Zimbabwe were left to battle for third place in the playoff match.

Both India and Zimbabwe lost their games by the exact scoreline of 0-2. In the first semifinal, Femi Azeez sparkled on his senior international debut as he scored twice as Nigeria defeated their fellow African rivals. Courtney Clarke's eighth minute goal followed by Kaheim Dixon's solo effort in the 78th minute ensured that Jamaica defeated India in the second semi-final.

Hurt by defeats, India and Zimbabwe will be hungry to claim the third spot in the tournament. The current FIFA ranking of India is 136, while that of Zimbabwe is 130.

India had a troubled build-up to the tournament as Indian Super League team Mohan Bagan Super Giant recalled its players from the national camp in Bengaluru. The team's issue have further been compounded following the defeat against Jamaica as forward Ryan Williams is unlikely to play against Zimbabwe following an injury concern.

Match Time, Venue

The match will kick off at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday. All the games of the Unity Cup are being played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Set For One Last Dance As Argentina Name Squad; Real Madrid Star Axed

Possible Lineups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Edmund Lalrindika, Nikhil Poojary.

Zimbabwe: Future Sibanda, Corbin Mthunzi, Jordan Zemura, Munashe Garananga, Shane Maroodza, Marvelous Nakamba, Jonah Fabisch, Marshall Munetsi, Sean Fusire, Tawanda Chirewa, Junior Zindoga.

How to Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

ALSO READ: Football's Billion-Dollar Boom: Real Madrid Leads World's Most Valuable Clubs In 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.