Football's Billion-Dollar Boom: Real Madrid Leads World's Most Valuable Clubs In 2026

Winning trophies remains the ultimate goal in football, but when it comes to business, the richest clubs are proving that success is no longer measured solely by medals. The business of football is booming. The world's biggest clubs are now worth billions of dollars, with record revenues, global sponsorship deals and expanding fan bases driving valuations to new heights.

The latest Forbes ranking for 2026 shows that while competition on the pitch remains fierce, a handful of clubs continue to dominate football's financial landscape. Despite falling short in both domestic and European competitions over the past two seasons, Real Madrid has strengthened their position as the most valuable football club in the world.

Collectively, the top 30 clubs are now worth an average of $2.9 billion. The figures marked an increase of 21% from 2025's record $2.4 billion.

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Real Madrid Retains Top Spot

Real Madrid has once again emerged as football's most valuable club, holding the No. 1 position for the fifth consecutive year and the 10th time in the past 13 years. The Spanish giant is valued at $9.5 billion, comfortably ahead of its closest rival. The club generated approximately $1.27 billion in revenue during the 2024-25 season, setting a new record in football.

The achievement is particularly notable given that Real Madrid failed to win either La Liga or the UEFA Champions League during the period.

Premier League Dominates the Rankings

While Spanish clubs occupy the top two spots, England's Premier League continues to dominate in overall representation. A total of 11 Premier League clubs feature in the top 30, more than any other league. Among them are Liverpool ($6.2 billion), Manchester City ($5.5 billion), Arsenal ($5.4 billion), Chelsea ($4.2 billion) and Tottenham Hotspur ($3 billion).

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and Arsenal Among Biggest Names

French champions Paris Saint-Germain rank fifth overall with a valuation of $5.8 billion, while German giants FC Bayern Munich sit sixth at $5.7 billion. One of the standout performers this year is Arsenal, whose valuation surged by 59 per cent year-on-year to reach $5.4 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing clubs among the top 10.

MLS Clubs Continue Their Rise

The rankings also highlight the growing commercial strength of football in the United States. Seven clubs from Major League Soccer feature among the world's 30 most valuable teams. Leading the MLS contingent is Inter Miami CF, valued at $1.35 billion. Other MLS clubs in the ranking include Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy, New York City FC, Atlanta United FC, Seattle Sounders FC and Austin FC.

Biggest Movers in the Rankings

Several clubs recorded substantial valuation increases over the past year. Among the most notable gains:

Atletico de Madrid: Up 74%

Arsenal: Up 59%

Inter Milan: Up 57%

Aston Villa: Up 56%

Real Madrid: Up 41%

Top 30 Most Valuable Football Clubs in 2026

1. $9.5 billion - Real Madrid

2. $7.5 billion - Barcelona

3. $7.2 billion - Manchester United

4. $6.2 billion - Liverpool

5. $5.8 billion - Paris Saint-Germain

6. $5.7 billion - Bayern Munich

7. $5.5 billion - Manchester City

8. $5.4 billion - Arsenal

9. $4.2 billion - Chelsea

10. $3 billion - Tottenham Hotspur

11. $2.95 billion - Atletico de Madrid

12. $2.4 billion - Juventus

13. $2.2 billion - Borussia Dortmund

14. $1.85 billion - AC Milan

15. $1.8 billion - Inter Milan

16. $1.4 billion - Aston Villa

17. $1.35 billion - Inter Miami

8. $1.32 billion - LAFC

19. $1.25 billion - Newcastle United

20. $1.08 billion - LA Galaxy

21. $1.02 billion - New York City FC

22. $1 billion - Atlanta United FC

23. $960 million - Benfica

24. $940 million - AS Roma

25. $930 million - Everton

26. $920 million - Fulham

27. $910 million -Brighton & Hove Albion

28. $880 million - VfB Stuttgart

29. $860 million - Seattle Sounders

30. $855 million - Austin FC

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