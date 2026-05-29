Drishyam 3 vs Karuppu Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Thriller Chases Century, Suriya's Film Eyes Double Century

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 and Suriya's Karuppu continue to hold steady at the box office despite entering their second and third weeks, respectively.

Box Office Collection: Day 9 vs Day 15

Drishyam 3 collected around Rs 2.37 crore net on Day 9 across 1,948 shows, as per estimates from Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Karuppu collected approximately Rs 1.72 crore net on Day 15 from 2,277 shows.

Total Collection

Drishyam 3 has earned around Rs 97.71 crore gross in India so far, while its India net collection stands at approximately Rs 84.17 crore.

In comparison, Karuppu has amassed nearly Rs 196.58 crore gross in India, with its India net collection reaching around Rs 169.87 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

For Drishyam 3, the Malayalam version remained dominant on Day 9, contributing Rs 2.13 crore from 1,417 shows with 38% occupancy. Telugu added Rs 0.12 crore from 314 shows at 14% occupancy, while Tamil and Kannada contributed Rs 0.06 crore each with occupancies of 25% and 11% respectively.

For Karuppu, the Tamil version generated Rs 1.49 crore from 1,595 shows with 24% occupancy, accounting for the bulk of the collections. The Telugu version added Rs 0.23 crore from 682 shows with 18% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends

Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 32% on Day 9. Among Malayalam markets, Thrissur registered the highest occupancy at 35%, followed by Kochi at 33% and Kozhikode at 32%.

Hyderabad and NCR reported the lowest occupancy at just 3%, while Mumbai and Bengaluru stood at 9%. In the Telugu version, Guntur emerged as the strongest centre with 39% occupancy, while Karimnagar reported the lowest at 2%.

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For Karuppu, overall occupancy stood at 22.2% on Day 15. Among Tamil markets, Pondicherry led with 28.5% occupancy, while Chennai and Vellore followed at 25.5% each. Bengaluru remained among the weakest centres at 7%, while Mumbai registered 8%.

In Telugu-speaking regions, Guntur posted the highest occupancy at 19%, followed by Bengaluru at 15% and Vizag at 13.5%. Nizamabad reported the lowest occupancy at 7%.

Week Collection Trend

Drishyam 3 collected Rs 81.80 crore in its first week, driven by strong weekend earnings of Rs 13.70 crore and Rs 13.85 crore on Days 3 and 4.

Karuppu had a stronger trajectory, finishing Week 1 with Rs 113.85 crore and adding another Rs 54.30 crore in Week 2. Its biggest boosts came from Rs 28.35 crore on Day 3 and Rs 14.75 crore on Day 10.

Box Office Comparison

While Drishyam 3 continues to dominate the Malayalam market and is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore gross milestone in India, Karuppu remains the bigger overall performer and is nearing the Rs 200 crore gross mark.

Both films continue to attract audiences despite entering later stages of their theatrical runs.

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