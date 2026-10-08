India vs Russia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIFA Women's International Friendly

The Indian women's football team will take on 27th-ranked Russia in the first of two international friendlies in Kolkata on Thursday as the Blue Tigresses begin preparations for next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

India, ranked 69th in the world, will face a Russia side that has won both of their previous meetings. Russia recorded an 8-0 victory over India in 2021 before securing a 2-0 win in Sharjah in February last year.

Team News

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The match will be India's first international outing since the Blue Tigresses won their sixth SAFF Women's Championship title in June.

Head coach Crispin Chettri is using the two friendlies to give valuable international exposure to an emerging generation of Indian players while building towards next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup. “If you want to do good in the Asian Cup, then we have to start building right now,” Chettri said on the eve of the match.

The Indian squad has an average age of 23, with several players graduating from the Under-20 setup. Goalkeeper Nandini and winger Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam are among those looking to make an impression at senior level, while forward Renu returns after recovering from injury.

Lynda Kom Serto and Malavika P are also in contention for bigger roles.

India's preparations have been affected by the unavailability of some players due to club commitments, particularly East Bengal's participation in the AFC Women's Champions League and the Indian Women's League.

Chettri believes the situation could give younger players an opportunity to step up. “Maybe this could be a blessing for the upcoming players to show their character,” he noted.

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Date

The India vs Russia women's international friendly will be played on Thursday.

Time

The match will kick off at 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time. Entry for fans is free.

Venue

The match will be played at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and entry for fans is free.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest yet.

Where To Watch Live Streaming

The India vs Russia women's football friendly will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

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