FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi To Lamine Yamal — Top Contenders For Golden Ball

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring together the biggest stars of football in one place. As fans debate who might take home the next cup home, another question, of course, is on everyone's mind: who will win the much-coveted Golden Ball.

Last time, Lionel Messi walked away with both the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball. This year, the Argentine legend faces several competitors in his quest to become the player of the tournament once again.

Be it Kylian Mbappe's clinical style of play or Lamine Yamal's flamboyant dribbling, there are several candidates for this year's Golden Ball.

Lionel Messi, Argentina

When Argentina won the World Cup in 2022, Lionel Messi was widely expected to announce his retirement. But the 38-year-old showed once again that underestimating him was a big mistake. Post his World Cup win, Messi has managed to register another string of victories, from the MLS Cup to Copa America. If he does manage to win the Golden Ball, Messi will be the only player to have won it thrice.

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Kylian Mbappe, France

Mbappe helped Les Bleus to the finals of the World Cup 2022, but his excellent performance wasn't able to push them past the victory line. Now, the Real Madrid striker will be keen to claim what he missed out on last time — both the title and the Golden Ball award.

Lamine Yamal, Spain

The 18-year-old prodigy will be a key player for Spain in the tournament. His performance fuelled Spain's dominant run in the 2024 European Championship. Yamal will be keen to repeat his winning run and add a Golden Ball to his trophy cabinet.

Vitinha, Portugal

The 26-year-old was key to Paris Saint-Germain's second consecutive UEFA Champions League title recently. Vitinha also scooped up the Player of the Match award for his performance in the game. Vitinha will be keen to repeat his exploits at the World Cup with a Golden Ball. The midfielder will be hoping to guide Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a title win.

Michael Olise, France

Olise's extraordinary run at Bayern Munich this season consisted of a player of the season award and a Bundesliga winner's medal. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who will be playing his first World Cup, will be keen to showcase his capabilities on football's biggest stage.

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