FIFA World Cup: Lamine Yamal, Endrick To Desire Doue, Nico Paz — Young Stars Ready To Dazzle

The FIFA World Cup has long been the tournament where young players transform from promising prospects into global superstars. From Pelé in 1958 to Kylian Mbappé in 2018, football's biggest stage has consistently produced breakout moments that define careers.

The 2026 edition, spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, offers another opportunity for the sport's brightest young talents to announce themselves to the world. While established stars will dominate headlines, a group of emerging players could prove decisive in a demanding tournament where energy, fearlessness and unpredictability often make the difference.

Here are seven young players who could leave a lasting mark at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lamine Yamal (Spain, 18)

Already one of football's biggest names, Yamal enters the World Cup as Spain's primary creative force despite being only 18. The Barcelona winger burst onto the global stage during Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, winning Young Player of the Tournament at just 16 and has since established himself among the game's elite attackers.

Lamine Yamal will be central to Spain's World Cup hopes in 2026.

Photo Credit: IG/@SeFutbol

His dribbling ability, vision and chance creation make him indispensable to Spain's hopes of adding another World Cup title. Yamal has already contributed six goals and 12 assists in 25 international appearances, and will be expected to play a central role in Spain's campaign this summer.

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Endrick (Brazil, 19)

Brazil have spent years searching for a long-term solution at centre-forward. Endrick appears ready to fill that role.

Endrick arrived in Europe with enormous expectations after his breakout years at Palmeiras, but the start to his career at Real Madrid proved challenging, with opportunities limited in a star-studded attack.

Endrick has registered three goals and two assists in his first 14 senior international appearances.

Photo Credit: X/@Endrick

A January loan move to Olympique Lyonnais, however, reignited his momentum. The 19-year-old flourished in France, with eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances while gaining regular first-team football.

His blend of power, movement and finishing gives Brazil a focal point capable of converting the opportunities created by Vinicius Jr.

Désiré Doué (France, 21)

Doué has rapidly become one of France's most versatile attacking weapons. Fresh from helping Paris Saint-Germain win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, the 21-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign, contributing 13 goals and 11 assists in 41 appearances while operating across midfield and the frontline.

Doué heads to North America after helping PSG retain the UEFA Champions League crown.

Photo Credit: IG/@desire.doue

Despite fierce competition for places, Doué has already earned six senior caps for France, scoring twice. His ability to carry the ball through pressure, progress play in tight spaces and impact matches in multiple positions could prove invaluable as France chase a second World Cup title in three tournaments.

Antonio Nusa (Norway, 21)

Norway's return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has largely focused on Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. However, Nusa could be the player who gives the side an extra dimension.

Antonio Nusa enters FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of Norway's most dangerous young attacking talents.

Photo Credit: X/@Antonio_Nusa7

The RB Leipzig winger combines explosive pace with direct running and has developed into one of Europe's most dangerous young wide players. Still only 21, Nusa has already made 23 senior appearances for Norway, scoring eight goals, underlining his growing importance to the national team. With defenders likely focused on Haaland and Ødegaard, Nusa may find opportunities to exploit space in transition and emerge as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

Nico Paz (Argentina, 21)

Argentina's next generation is beginning to emerge, and Nico Paz is among its leading figures.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough 2025/26 campaign with Como, earning Serie A's Best Midfielder award after contributing 13 goals and eight assists to help the club secure a historic UEFA Champions League qualification. Comfortable operating between the lines and capable of unlocking defences with precise passing, Paz has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young playmakers in Europe.

Nico Paz came through Real Madrid's famed academy system before emerging as one of Serie A's brightest young playmakers with Como.

Photo Credit: IG/@nicopaz1o

As Argentina gradually transition towards a younger core, the 21-year-old represents an important part of the future.

Nico O'Reilly (England, 21)

Manchester City's academy continues to produce elite talent, and O'Reilly is the latest example.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2025/26 season under Pep Guardiola, operating primarily at full-back and winning the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. His attacking instincts remained evident, with O'Reilly finishing the campaign as the Premier League's highest-scoring defender with five goals.

Nico O'Reilly won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award after a standout 2025/26 campaign with Manchester City.

Photo Credit: IG/@Nico33

With England's full-back spots still far from settled, O'Reilly's versatility could work in his favour heading into the World Cup. Comfortable in defence, midfield and advanced areas, he offers tactical flexibility and an attacking edge that could make him a valuable option as England pursue a first World Cup title since 1966.

Lennart Karl (Germany, 18)

Germany's youngest contender on this list is also among the most intriguing.

Karl's rise through Bayern Munich's system has been remarkably swift. After breaking youth-level scoring records and making an impact in senior football, the 18-year-old arrives at the World Cup as one of Germany's most exciting prospects. He contributed five goals and six assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances during the 2025/26 season, but his performances were arguably even more impressive in Europe.

The 18-year-old registered four goals and two assists in eight Champions League appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

Photo Credit: IG/@Lenart.Karl

The teenager registered four goals and two assists in just eight UEFA Champions League matches, demonstrating an ability to influence high-pressure contests. His fearless approach, direct running and eye for goal make him a potentially valuable tournament player, capable of producing decisive moments when the stakes are highest.

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