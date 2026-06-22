France vs Iraq Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

France will play Iraq in a crucial Group I fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 22.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France overcame a spirited Senegal side 3-1 in their World Cup Group I opener, becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer with 58 international goals. Iraq, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their campaign, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Norway.

A victory for France will help them qualify for the Round of 32. Iran will be desperate for a win, because a defeat against France will end their World Cup campaign with a game to play.

Match Time, Venue

The match gets underway at 2:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday. It will be played at the Philadelphia Stadium.

Referee

Drew Fischer will officiate the game.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting these two teams at the international stage.

Form Guide

France: W-W-L-W-W

Iraq: L-L-D-W-L

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix

William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Possible Starting 11: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Rabiot, Manu Kone; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Iraq Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Basil, Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib.

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Merchas Doski, Akam Hashem, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon, Rebin Sulaka, Zaid Tahseen, Ahmed Maknazi, Manaf Younis

Midfielders: Amir Al Ammari, Youssef Amyn, Ibrahim Bayesh, Marko Farji, Zidane Iqbal, Zaid Ismail, Ali Jassim, Ahmed Qasim, Aimar Sher, Kevin Yakob

Forwards: Mohanad Ali, Aymen Hussein, Ali Al Hamadi, Ali Yousef

Possible Starting 11: Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Ali Jasim; Aymen Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi.

Coach: Graham Arnold

Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe (France): In his last two World Cup games, Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals. Mbappe became the highest male French scorer of all time, surpassing Olivier Giroud in the process, as well as breaking Just Fontaine's record for the most World Cup goals for the French men's team. The Real Madrid forward has 14 World Cup goals and is also just two goals shy from going level with Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose to become all-time leading goal-scorer in the World Cup.

In his last two World Cup games, Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals. Mbappe became the highest male French scorer of all time, surpassing Olivier Giroud in the process, as well as breaking Just Fontaine's record for the most World Cup goals for the French men's team. The Real Madrid forward has 14 World Cup goals and is also just two goals shy from going level with Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose to become all-time leading goal-scorer in the World Cup. Amir Al Ammar (Iraq): Amir Al Ammar is crucial for Iraq as he is someone who pulls the strings from the midfield. Against a strong side like France, Iraq has to have its midfield working like a well-oiled machine if they aim of walking away with a point from this game.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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