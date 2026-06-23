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Argentina vs Austria Highlights: Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record As Argentina Seal Round Of 32 Berth

The Argentina captain scored twice, including a stoppage-time clincher, to send the defending champions into the knockout stages and extend his World Cup goals record to 18.

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Argentina vs Austria Highlights: Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record As Argentina Seal Round Of 32 Berth
Messi's brace helped Argentina secure a knockout berth and extended his World Cup goals record to 18.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

 ionel Messi scored both goals as Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Austria in Dallas on Monday. Having already broken Miroslav Klose's long-standing goalscoring record with his opener in the first half, the Argentina captain struck again deep into stoppage time to seal all three points and confirm La Albiceleste's progression from Group J.

(This is a developing story) 

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Argentina vs Austria Highlights: Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record As Argentina Seal Round Of 32 Berth

Argentina vs Austria Highlights: Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Goals Record As Argentina Seal Round Of 32 Berth

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