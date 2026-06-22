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Lionel Messi Recovers From Penalty Miss To Become FIFA World Cup's All-Time Top Scorer

Argentina captain moved past Miroslav Klose to become the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

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Lionel Messi Recovers From Penalty Miss To Become FIFA World Cup's All-Time Top Scorer
Messi's goal against Austria was his 17th in FIFA World Cup history, a new tournament record.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Lionel Messi became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history on Monday after finding the net for Argentina against Austria in their Group J clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The goal was Messi's 17th in World Cup competition, moving him clear of Germany legend Miroslav Klose, with whom he was tied on 16 goals after his hat-trick in the last game.

The strike completed a remarkable turnaround within the game for the Argentina captain, who had earlier missed a penalty inside the opening ten minutes of the game. Messi shrugged off that miss to score past the keeper with a beautiful low first-time hit, adding another landmark achievement to a World Cup career that now spans six tournaments and two decades.

(This is a developing story)

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