SBI Share Price Gains Over 2% After Q1 Results. Here's All You Need To Know

State Bank of India (SBI) share price rallied over 2% on Friday after the state-run lender reported its Q1 results. SBI shares surged as much as 3.64% to Rs 1,124.40 apiece on the BSE.

The largest PSU lender, SBI announced its earnings for the first quarter of FY27 on August 7, Friday.

Here are key highlights from SBI Q1 Results 2026:

SBI Q1 Net Profit

SBI reported a standalone net profit of Rs 21,121 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 10.2% from Rs 19,160 crore in the year-ago period.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q1FY27 grew 9.8% to Rs 30,544.47 crore from Rs 33,529.18 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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SBI Q1 Net Interest Income

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the quarter ended June 2026 increased 14.9% to Rs 46,992 crore from Rs 40,907 crore, YoY.

Total interest income was up 8.5% to Rs 1,27,896 crore as against Rs 1,17,830 crore, YoY.

Domestic Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 7 bps YoY to 3.00% in Q1FY27.

SBI Q1 Asset Quality

On the asset quality front, Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances, fell to 1.47% in Q1FY27 from 1.49% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA ratio eased to 0.38% from 0.39% sequentially.

In absolute terms, Gross NPA in the June quarter rose 1.11% to Rs 74,272.06 crore from Rs 73,452.46 crore, while net NPA increased 1.74% to Rs 19,158.49 crore from Rs 18,830.14 crore, QoQ.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20% while PCR (incl. AUCA) stood at 91.82%.

Slippages were at Rs 7,359 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 5,548 crore in the March quarter.

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SBI Q1 Deposits, Advances Growth

SBI's gross advances in Q1FY27 grew 18.63% YoY to Rs 50,47,222 crore, with Domestic Advances growth at 18.15% YoY.

Agri Advances grew by 25.43% YoY, followed by SME Advances growth of 22.33% YoY and Retail Personal Advances growth of 15.15% YoY.

Deposits grew by 9.73% YoY to Rs 60,05,805 crore. CASA Deposits grew by 9.30% YoY, while CASA Ratio stood at 39.24% as on 30 June 26.

Retail Term Deposits registered a YoY growth of 14.39%.

At 2:20 PM, SBI share price was trading 2.82% higher at Rs 1,115.40 apiece on the BSE.

SBI share price today

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