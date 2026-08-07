India, China Agree To Use Diplomatic, Military Channels To Avoid LAC Misunderstandings

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India and China have agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels to resolve outstanding border issues and avoid misunderstanding along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The announcement was made following the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.

The meeting was held in New Delhi on Thursday, with the Indian delegation led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) at the MEA, and the Chinese delegation led by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The two sides engaged in frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Further, it was underlined that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

It added, "Both sides agreed to continue to use existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC."

The statement further said that as a follow-up to the outcomes of the 24th round of Special Representatives (SR) Talks, the two sides held detailed exchanges on issues related to boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism-building and trans-border cooperation.

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The MEA also noted that the Indian side reiterated the need for early convening of the next meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-Border Rivers and emphasised the importance of sharing technical details on upstream projects.

The WMCC has served as a key platform for India and China to manage border-related issues since ties between the two countries came under strain following the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Relations have gradually stabilised since the disengagement agreement reached in October 2024, followed by the revival of the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism after a five-year gap.

The 24th round of SR Talks, held in New Delhi in August 2025 between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, had resulted in ten points of consensus, including agreements to set up expert and working groups on delimitation and border management.

The two countries have since held successive rounds of the WMCC, most recently the 35th meeting in Beijing in May, with both sides also working towards preparations for the next round of SR Talks, expected to be held in China.

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