FC Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Club football is back after the international break, with teams returning to domestic action across Europe. The break provided players with a chance to represent their countries, but attention now shifts back to club competitions as the new season gathers pace.

Barcelona will return to La Liga action after the international break when they host Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, October 10. Hansi Flick's side have made a perfect start to their league campaign, winning all seven matches and sitting top of the table with 21 points.

Getafe, meanwhile, are 11th with eight points from seven games. José Bordalás' side have won twice, drawn twice and lost three times so far. Barcelona have also been more prolific, scoring 31 goals compared to Getafe's four.

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Kickoff Time

The Elche vs Barcelona vs Getafe match is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Predicted XI

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; Alejandro Balde.

Dominik Livakovic (GK); Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; Alejandro Balde. Getafe (5-3-2): David Soria (GK); Andres Garcia, Djene, Zaid Romero, Johan Mojica, David Cordón; Nemanja Gudelj, Martin Satriano, Ramon Terrats; Ivan Azon, Enes Unal.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Barcelona and Getafe is available for streaming in India through FanCode app and website.

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