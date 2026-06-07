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FIFA World Cup Assist Kings: Players Who Created The Most Goals

Without those perfectly weighted assists, delivered with exceptional vision, timing and precision, the outcome of those finals—and perhaps World Cup history itself—could have been very different

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FIFA World Cup Assist Kings: Players Who Created The Most Goals
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Scoring goals may grab the headlines, but creating them is just as important at the FIFA World Cup. Some of football's greatest players have left their mark on the tournament not only through goals but also through their vision, creativity and ability to unlock defenses on the biggest stage.

Most football fans remember the iconic goals scored by Andrés Iniesta and Mario Götze in the FIFA World Cup finals that crowned Spain and Germany as world champions. But how many can recall the players who supplied the decisive passes that made those historic moments possible? Without those perfectly weighted assists, delivered with exceptional vision, timing and precision, the outcome of those finals—and perhaps World Cup history itself—could have been very different. Such is the importance of the players who create goals as much as those who score them.

Also Read:  Best Shot Stoppers: Every Golden Glove Award Winner At FIFA World Cups

According to Opta's comprehensive review of every FIFA World Cup match since 1966, two Argentine legends sit at the top of the all-time assists chart. While Lionel Messi reached the summit through remarkable longevity across five tournaments, Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest creative displays in World Cup history during Argentina's triumphant 1986 campaign.

The list also features legendary playmakers and forwards from Germany, Brazil, Poland, England, France and Croatia, highlighting the players who created the most goals in World Cup finals since 1966.

PlayerTeamAssists ProvidedFIFA World Cups Played In
Lionel Mess*Argentina82006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Diego MaradonaArgentina81982, 1986, 1990, 1994
Pierre LittbarskiWest Germany/Germany71982, 1986, 1990
Grzegorz LatoPoland71974, 1978, 1982
David BeckhamEngland 61998, 2002, 2006
PeleBrazil61958, 1962, 1966, 1970
Thomas HäßlerGermany61990, 1994, 1998
Bastian SchweinsteigerGermany62006, 2010, 2014
Thomas MüllerGermany62010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Uwe SeelerGermany61958, 1962, 1966, 1970
Francesco TottiItaly62002,2006
Zico Brazil51978, 1982,1986
Antoine GriezmannFrance 52014, 2018, 2022
Ivan PerišićCroatia52014, 2018, 2022
Gerd MüllerWest Germany51970, 1974
Michael BallackGermany52002, 2006, 2010
Juan Sebastián VerónArgentina51998, 2002, 2010
Juan CuadradoColombia52014, 2018, 2022
Robert GadochaPoland5
1974, 1978

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