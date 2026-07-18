FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Jennifer Hudson, Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be preceded by a star-studded closing ceremony featuring Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and several other international stars.

Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony, including the date, time, performers and halftime show.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Date And Time

The World Cup 2026 closing ceremony starts at 11 p.m. IST on July 19. The final will begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on July 20.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Where To Watch

Fans can watch the FIFA Club World Cup final and its closing ceremony live in India on Zee5, which holds the exclusive digital streaming rights for the tournament.

After 104 matches over 39 days, the curtains will come down on the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a star-studded closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of the final. The closing ceremony will celebrate the landmark 48-team edition with a show of music, culture and entertainment.

Set to take place 90 minutes ahead of the final on Monday, July 20 (IST), the event's creative team has crafted a production that reflects the tournament's month-long global journey through performances and cultural narratives.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Full Performers List

Post Malone

Jennifer Hudson

Robbie Williams

Laura Pausini

Nicole Scherzinger

Tom Cruise (special appearance)

IShowSpeed

BTS (halftime)

Madonna (halftime)

Shakira (halftime)

Justin Bieber (halftime)

Burna Boy

Coldplay

Gustavo Dudamel

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: Performers

The World Cup 2026 final will also feature a groundbreaking entertainment segment at half-time, with FIFA introducing a show inspired by the globally popular Super Bowl performances. The historic 11-minute production will be led by music giants BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber, while Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and a Grammy-nominated choir will also take part with Coldplay.

According to the BBC, while FIFA insiders have suggested that the break may be extended to approximately 20 minutes, another proposal being discussed involves keeping the standard 15-minute interval and adding the planned 11-minute halftime performance separately.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Who All Will Take The Stage?

The closing ceremony promises a blockbuster line-up, bringing together international performers Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, with Tom Cruise adding further star power through a special appearance. The show is expected to set the stage for a spectacular football finale.

Fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will witness a special anthem performance from Jennifer Hudson before the match gets underway. The celebrated singer-actress, whose accolades include Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, will help set the tone for the tournament's decisive clash.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer, FIFA World Cup 2026.

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