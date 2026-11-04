Fenerbahce Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Fenerbahce will host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Liverpool will look to continue their winning run in the competition, while Fenerbahce will aim to make the most of their home advantage in Istanbul.

Liverpool have won all three of their opening league-phase matches, including victories over Atletico Madrid, LASK and Villarreal. The Reds are currently third in the league-phase standings with nine points.

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Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have collected two points from their first three matches. The Turkish side will be looking to secure their first win in the competition after a difficult start to their European campaign.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Date And Time

The Fenerbahce vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played from 11:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, November 4.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Venue

The match will be played at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record

Fenerbahce and Liverpool will meet for the first time in European competition.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Fenerbahce: L-W-D-L-L

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-L

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Fenerbahce: Ederson (GK), Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Archie Brown, Yusuf Akcicek, Matteo Guendouzi, N'Golo Kante, Mason Greenwood, Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin, Vedat Muriqi.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Lewis Koumas.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Live Telecast Details

The Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details

The Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India with an active subscription.

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