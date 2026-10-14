England Champions Vs Australia Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

England Champions will take on Australia Champions in the WCL 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. Check the match date, time, venue and live streaming details.

England Champions will face Australia Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Wednesday, October 14.

The match will feature several former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament. The fixture will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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England Champions vs Australia Champions: Date and Time

The England Champions vs Australia Champions match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, at 5 p.m. IST.

England Champions vs Australia Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

England Champions vs Australia Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

England Champions vs Australia Champions: Live Telecast Details

The England Champions vs Australia Champions match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

England Champions vs Australia Champions: Match Preview

England Champions will look to put up a strong performance against Australia Champions as the tournament progresses. The England squad features former international players such as Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel.

Australia Champions, meanwhile, have experienced players including David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn and Callum Ferguson in their squad. The Australian side will look to make the most of its experience against England.

England and Australia are comfortably placed second and third, respectively, on the points table, with four points each.

England Champions vs Australia Champions: Squads

England Champions: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker.

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Laughlin, Rob Quiney, Nathan Reardon, Andrew Tye.

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