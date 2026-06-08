Australia vs Bangladesh Series 2026: Date, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Australia will be without their star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood when they travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series. The squad shake-up has been the biggest talking point among fans and experts. Glenn Maxwell is another major name missing from the T20 setup, opening the door for fresh faces.

The tour could become a stage for Australia's next generation. Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, Liam Scott have been included in the ODI squad as the Australian selectors confirmed on Monday that Travis Head and Mitch Marsh will miss another ODI series.

"We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury," cricket.com.au quoted national selector Tony Dodemaide as saying. "Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I Series."

"Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top end Test Series against Bangladesh," he added.

For Bangladesh, all eyes will be on captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with the hosts largely backing a settled core after their recent ODI success. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das remain key names as Bangladesh eye to dominate the series at home.

The three-match ODI series begins on June 9. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka at 10:30 a.m. The second ODI is scheduled for June 11, while the final match takes place on June 14.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 9 1st ODI 10:30 a.m. Dhaka June 11 2nd ODI 10:30 a.m. Dhaka June 14 3rd ODI 10:30 a.m. Dhaka June 17 1st T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram June 19 2nd T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram June 21 3rd T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026: Live Streaming

The Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026: Live Telecast

There is no television broadcast for the Bangladesh vs Australia series in India

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026: Squads

Australia (ODIs): Josh Inglis (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia (T20Is): Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh squad for first two ODIs: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikot, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is: Yet to be announced.

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