Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Atlético Madrid will host Manchester United in the Matchday 2 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, October 13.

The Spanish side will look to bounce back from their opening defeat against Liverpool, while Manchester United will aim to build on their winning start to the European campaign.

Atlético Madrid lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in their opening Champions League fixture. Diego Simeone's side, however, head into this match after securing a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alavés in their most recent La Liga outing.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, began their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory over Sabah Baku, which were playing their first-ever Champions League match.

Michael Carrick's side drew 1-1 against Tottenham in their latest Premier League outing and will look to maintain their momentum in Europe.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Match Start Time

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Venue

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Head-To-Head

Atlético Madrid and Manchester United last met in the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season's round of 16. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Madrid, before Atlético Madrid secured a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford to advance to the quarter-finals.

The two clubs also faced each other in a pre-season friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, this summer, with Manchester United winning 2-1.

Match Referee

Glenn Nyberg will be the match referee for the Atlético Madrid-Manchester United contest.

Predicted Lineups

Atlético Madrid: Jan Oblak (GK); Marcos Llorente; Cristian Romero; Robin Le Normand; Alejandro Grimaldo; Koke (Jorge Resurrección Merodio); Johnny Cardoso; Ademola Lookman; Julián Álvarez; Giuliano Simeone; and Jonathan David.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK); Diogo Dalot; Harry Maguire; Lisandro Martínez; Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo; Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo; Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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