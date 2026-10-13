Netflix Wins Exclusive Broadcast Rights For FIFA World Cup 2030 In Spain

Netflix has acquired the exclusive audiovisual rights to the FIFA World Cup 2030 in Spain and Andorra, expanding its presence in live sports broadcasting. The deal marks a significant move by the streaming giant into football's biggest global tournament, although the scope of coverage will depend on the terms of the agreement.

Netflix Espana posted on X confirming the news.

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The agreement covers all 104 matches, which Netflix plans to stream live, while provisions for free-to-air broadcasts in Spain will allow viewers to watch selected games without a subscription.

Under the agreement, Netflix will provide live coverage of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The 2030 edition will mark the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, with additional commemorative matches scheduled in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In Spain, the deal will also allow a match from each matchday to be broadcast free-to-air. A national television broadcaster will be offered a package featuring every match played by Spain, both semi-finals and the final. The broadcaster that will carry these matches has not yet been announced.

Netflix is also planning coverage beyond the matches themselves. Its programming will include pre-match shows, half-time coverage, post-match programmes and daily highlights, alongside content designed to build anticipation ahead of the tournament.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Netflix's push into live sports. The streaming platform has expanded its sports offering through deals involving the NFL, Major League Baseball, WWE and combat sports, while also investing in sports documentaries and related programming.

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Netflix already holds rights to the 2027 and 2031 editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States and Canada. Securing the 2030 men's tournament in Spain and Andorra further strengthens its relationship with FIFA and broadens its presence in premium live sports.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström welcomed the agreement, highlighting the opportunity to make the tournament accessible to a wider audience. For Netflix, the deal represents an opportunity to combine live football with its existing entertainment platform and reach audiences through one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

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