Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 10. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in their previous league fixture.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 loss against Brighton before the international break, a result that ended their early-season momentum. Arsenal will now aim to respond at home as they continue their Premier League title defence.

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However, the international break has brought fresh injury concerns for the Gunners. Forward Kai Havertz is expected to miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty, while Declan Rice's fitness will also be monitored after he withdrew from the England squad.

Meanwhile, Norway and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to action after an ankle concern.

Leeds United, meanwhile, will travel to north London looking to extend their unbeaten start to the league campaign. Daniel Farke's side have collected two wins and three draws in their opening five matches and currently sit fifth in the standings.

With Arsenal aiming to get their campaign back on track and Leeds looking to maintain their impressive start, Saturday's encounter could prove to be a competitive test for both sides.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 10.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 32

Arsenal: 23

Leeds United: 4

Draws: 5

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Arsenal: L-W-W-W-W

Leeds United: D-W-L-D-D

Match Referee

Paul Tierney will be the match referee for the Arsenal-Leeds United contest.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya (GK); Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres.

Leeds United: James Trafford (GK); Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Anton Stach; Brenden Aaronson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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