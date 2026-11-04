AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The Spanish giants will look to extend their winning run in the competition when they travel to Greece for their fourth league-phase match. AEK Athens, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of their home advantage against the 15-time European champions.

Real Madrid have won all three of their opening Champions League matches this season. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Inter before beating Roma 4-3 away from home. The Spanish side then defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in their previous match.

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AEK Athens, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 win over LASK but suffered defeats against Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City in their next two matches. The Greek side will be looking to bounce back against a strong Real Madrid side.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Date And Time

The AEK Athens vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Venue

The match will be played at the Allwyn Arena, also known as the Agia Sophia Stadium, in Nea Filadelfeia, in Athens, Greece.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head Record

AEK Athens and Real Madrid have faced each other twice in the UEFA Champions League.

Both meetings took place during the 2002-03 group stage. The two teams played out a 3-3 draw in Athens before drawing 2-2 in Madrid.

Real Madrid and AEK Athens will meet for the fifth time across European competitions, with the Spanish side having also faced the Greek club in the UEFA Cup in 1986.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Recent Form

AEK Athens: W-L-L

Real Madrid: W-W-W

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

AEK Athens: Alberto Brignoli (GK), Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Stavros Pilios, Lovro Majer, Răzvan Marin, Milán Vitális, Aboubakary Koïta, Barnabás Varga, Luka Jović.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé.

The predicted lineups are based on available team information and are subject to change.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Live Telecast Details

The AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

The AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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