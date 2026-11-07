Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, PAK, UK, USA, AUS And Other Countries

The 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to begin on Saturday, November 7, with six teams competing for the title. The tournament will feature 32 matches, with all the action taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The final is scheduled for November 20.

The upcoming edition will feature several international cricket stars, including Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Trent Boult, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali.

Defending champions UAE Bulls will return to defend their title, with the tournament featuring six franchises: UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces.

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ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Format

The 10th edition will feature six teams playing each other twice during the league stage, resulting in 30 matches. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will face each other in the qualifier to determine the other finalist.

The tournament will conclude with the final on November 20, following the completion of the league stage on November 19.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Schedule

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will get underway from November 7 with three matches on the opening day.

The UAE Bulls will kick off the tournament against the Yas Lions, followed by the Royal Desert Champions taking on the Emirates Eagles. The third game of the day will be a United Tigers vs Arabian Aces encounter.

All the matches will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first game is set to kick off at 5:00 PM IST while the second and the third games will begin at 7:15 PM and 9:30 PM IST respectively.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans across the world will be able to follow the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League through television and digital streaming platforms. Here is a look at the broadcast and live-streaming details across different countries.

How To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 In India?

In India, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: List Of Streaming Platforms

Below are the television channels and digital platforms where fans can watch the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 across different countries:

India: Star Sports Network (TV), JioHotstar (live streaming)

Star Sports Network (TV), JioHotstar (live streaming) Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz Pakistan: A Sports (TV), Tamasha and MYCO (live streaming)

A Sports (TV), Tamasha and MYCO (live streaming) USA and Canada: Willow TV

Willow TV South Africa: Sporty TV

Sporty TV Australia: Fox Sports (TV), Kayo Sports (For live streaming)

Fox Sports (TV), Kayo Sports (For live streaming) Caribbean: RUSH Live and Louder

RUSH Live and Louder Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives: Star Sports Network and JioHotstar

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Where To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 In The UK?

A separate UK broadcast partner has not been confirmed in the broadcaster information currently available. Fans in the UK should can check the tournament's official website for any updates on regional viewing arrangements.

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