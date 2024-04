Q4 Results This Week: RIL, Axis Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki Among 100+ Companies To Release Quarterly Earnings

Q4 Results FY24: The third week of the fourth quarter earnings season will see Reliance Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., among more than 100 others, announce their financial results.

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries will report its March quarter earnings on Monday. Major FMCG players HUL, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd., Adani Group cement-maker ACC Ltd. and major non-bank lender Bajaj Finance Ltd. are also set to announce their earnings for the quarter under review.

Here is the list of companies that are expected to announce their Q4 results this week, starting from April 22: