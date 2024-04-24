Chennai Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 72%, Revenue At Rs 17,720 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsChennai Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 72%, Revenue At Rs 17,720 Crore
Chennai Petroleum Corporation's crude throughput rose 9.12% sequentially to 3.087 million tonnes compared to 2.829 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

24 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Chennai Petroleum website)</p></div>
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The net profit of the petroleum product producer rose 72% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 628 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Chennai Petroleum Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2% at Rs 17,720 crore

  • Ebitda up 53% at Rs 1,042 crore

  • Margin expands 196 bps to 5.87% vs 3.91%

  • Net profit up 72% at Rs 628 crore

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's crude throughput rose 9.12% sequentially to 3.09 million tonnes compared to 2.83 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

The company's total borrowings for FY24 stood 31.2% lower at Rs 1,427 crore compared to Rs 2,076.3 crore as of FY23.

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation traded 5.2% higher at Rs 974.85 a piece, compared to the 0.4% gain in the Nifty 50 as of 12:15 p.m. The stock hit an intraday high of 8.27% at Rs 10,055.

