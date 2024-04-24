Chennai Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 72%, Revenue At Rs 17,720 Crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The net profit of the petroleum product producer rose 72% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 628 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Revenue up 2% at Rs 17,720 crore
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 1,042 crore
Margin expands 196 bps to 5.87% vs 3.91%
Chennai Petroleum Corporation's crude throughput rose 9.12% sequentially to 3.09 million tonnes compared to 2.83 million tonnes in the previous quarter.
The company's total borrowings for FY24 stood 31.2% lower at Rs 1,427 crore compared to Rs 2,076.3 crore as of FY23.
Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation traded 5.2% higher at Rs 974.85 a piece, compared to the 0.4% gain in the Nifty 50 as of 12:15 p.m. The stock hit an intraday high of 8.27% at Rs 10,055.