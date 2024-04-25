Laurus Labs Q4 Results: Profit Drops 28%, Misses Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Laurus Labs Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 28.73% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, and it missed analysts' estimates.
The company posted a profit of Rs 75 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 105.27 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 81 crore.
Revenue up 4.25% at Rs 1,439.67 crore vs Rs 1,380.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,415 crore).
Ebitda down 15.42% at Rs 241.49 crore vs Rs 285.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 252 crore).
Margin at 16.77% vs 20.67%.
Net profit down 28.73% at Rs 75.02 crore vs Rs 105.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 81crore).
Shares of Laurus Labs were trading 2.68% lower at Rs 422.75 apiece on the NSE at 3:24 pm, as compared with a 0.67% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.