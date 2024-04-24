HUL Q4 Results: Profit Down 1.5% At Rs 2,561 Crore, Revenue Flat

NDTV ProfitEarningsHUL Q4 Results: Profit Down 1.5% At Rs 2,561 Crore, Revenue Flat
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker rose 1.53% at Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter ended March.

24 Apr 2024, 04:31 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit met estimates. The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 1.53% at Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,517.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HUL Q4 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue flat at Rs 15,210 crore vs Rs 15,215 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,156.7 crore)

  • Ebitda down 1.06% at Rs 3,535 crore vs Rs 3,573 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,476.2 crore).

  • Margin at 23.24% vs 23.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 23%)

The FMCG company has announced a dividend of Rs 24 per share. Shares of HUL closed 0.16% lower, ahead of the announcement as compared with 0.16% advance in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

