HUL Q4 Results: Profit Down 1.5% At Rs 2,561 Crore, Revenue Flat

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit met estimates. The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 1.53% at Rs 2,561 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,517.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue flat at Rs 15,210 crore vs Rs 15,215 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,156.7 crore)
Ebitda down 1.06% at Rs 3,535 crore vs Rs 3,573 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,476.2 crore).
Margin at 23.24% vs 23.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 23%)
The FMCG company has announced a dividend of Rs 24 per share. Shares of HUL closed 0.16% lower, ahead of the announcement as compared with 0.16% advance in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.