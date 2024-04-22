Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Profit Rises 2.5%, ARPU Flat

Jio net added 1.09 crore subscribers in the quarter-ended March. Its total customer base stood at 48.18 crore during the period, as compared with 47.09 crore in the previous quarter. Monthly churn was at 1.5%.

Total data traffic was up 35.2% year-on-year at 4.09 crore GB, and total voice traffic rose 9.7% to 1.44 lakh crore minutes.

Net profit of the holding company, Jio Platforms Ltd., rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,583 crore in the fourth quarter, on the back of revenue that increased 4.23% on an annual basis to Rs 28,871 crore. The company's operational profitability improved 2.9% over the previous quarter to Rs 14,360 crore in the fourth quarter.