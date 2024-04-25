L&T Technology Services Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Nearly 5%, But Margin Contracts

NDTV ProfitEarningsL&T Technology Services Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Nearly 5%, But Margin Contracts
25 Apr 2024, 05:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An LTTS signboard sits on a stone plaque outside its office. (Source: Company)</p></div>
An LTTS signboard sits on a stone plaque outside its office. (Source: Company)

Growth at L&T Technology Services Ltd. gathered momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its margin narrowed.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 4.77% over the previous three months to Rs 2,537.5 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,546.47-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

LTTS Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 4.77% at Rs 2,537.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,546.47 crore).

  • EBIT up 2.88% at Rs 428.2 crore (Estimate: Rs 441.83 crore).

  • EBIT margin contracts 31 bps to 16.87% (Estimate: 17.35%).

  • Net profit up 1.24% at Rs 341 crore (Estimate: Rs 348.21 crore).

Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Thursday, shares of L&T Technology Services fell 0.97% to Rs 5,180.95 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.66% higher at 74,339.44 points.

