L&T Technology Services Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Nearly 5%, But Margin Contracts

Growth at L&T Technology Services Ltd. gathered momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its margin narrowed.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 4.77% over the previous three months to Rs 2,537.5 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,546.47-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.