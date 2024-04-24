Syngene International Q4 Results: Profit Up 5.5% At Rs 188.6 Crore, Revenue Falls

“While the fourth quarter performance came in lower than expected, the underlying driver reduced demand for research and development services within US biotech stemming from a difficult funding environment—is well-understood and already showing positive signs of recovery," said Jonathan Hunt, managing director and chief executive officer at Syngene International.

"Looking ahead, we expect revenue growth in fiscal year 2025 to be in the range of high single-digits to low double-digits, with momentum building up during the year. We expect the Ebitda margin to be similar to the level delivered in fiscal year 2024 and PAT growth in single digits," he said.