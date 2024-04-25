Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Profit Up 20% On Higher Other Income

Net profit up 20% at Rs 3,402 crore vs Rs 2,837 crore (YoY).

Total income rises 31% to Rs 12,764 crore vs Rs 9,719 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA stage 3 at 1.05%.

Net NPA stage 3 at 0.46%.

Bajaj Finance's net interest income surged 29% in Q4 to Rs 7,340 crore, as compared with the same period last year. The total revenue from operations increased 31.3% to Rs 12,760 crore in the quarter-ended March, from the corresponding period a year ago.

Other income for the lender rose 107% to Rs 3.94 crore.

Pre-provisioning operating profit soared 26% year-on-year to Rs 5,844 crore, as compared with Rs 4,633 crore.

The non-bank financer's assets under management grew 35% on a yearly basis to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, from Rs 1.80 lakh crore a year ago.

The company's loan losses and provisions for Q4 was at Rs 1,278 crore as against Rs 803 crore in the same period a year ago. It also holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 206 crore, as of March 31, 2024, according to its press release.

The interest income was up 35% year-on-year to Rs 11,201 crore.

