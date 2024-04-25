IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 15% On Higher Income From Investments

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a rise in its consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 2,402 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, of the bank was up 15.1% year-on-year at Rs 5,377 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,669 crore over the same period last year.

The rise in profit was primarily on account of income from investments, which rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,653 crore. Other income, too, rose 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,508 crore.