IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 15% On Higher Income From Investments
Net interest income of the bank was up 15.1% year-on-year at Rs 5,377 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,669 crore over the same period last year.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a rise in its consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.
The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 2,402 crore for the quarter.
The rise in profit was primarily on account of income from investments, which rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,653 crore. Other income, too, rose 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,508 crore.
IndusInd Bank Q4 FY24 Key Highlights
Net interest income up 15% at Rs 5,377 crore year-on-year.
Net profit up 14.9% at Rs 2,349 crore vs Rs 2,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,402 crore) (YoY).
Gross NPA flat at 1.92% (QoQ).
Net NPA flat at 0.57% (QoQ).
Asset quality for the lender did not show any improvement with gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.92%, flat sequentially. Net NPA ratio, too, stayed the same at 0.57% in this quarter, as compared with the previous quarter.
The bank's net interest margin—a key profitability indicator—stood at 4.26% in the reporting quarter, down 3 basis points sequentially, as compared with 4.29%.
Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, told reporters in a post-earnings press conference that the bank is comfortable about maintaining NIM between 4.2-4.3%.
For the quarter-ended March, the bank's operating expenses rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 3,803 crore. Of this, the employee costs increased 22.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,410 crore and other operating expenses rose 25% to Rs 2,393 crore on a yearly basis.
The bank's deposits grew by 14% year-on-year to Rs 3.84 lakh crore, as compared with Rs 3.36 lakh crore. Here, CASA deposits increased to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, with current account deposits at Rs 46,989 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 98,676 crore.
Total advances were up 18% year-on-year to Rs 3.43 lakh crore, as compared with Rs 2.89 lakh crore.
The pre-provision operating profit was up 10% year-on-year to Rs 15,864 crore.
The capital adequacy ratio for the quarter stood at 17.23%, as compared with 17.86% in the previous quarter. Of this, the CET 1 ratio stood at 15.82%.
IndusInd Bank's board recommended a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share.
Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.44% higher at Rs 1,495.95 apiece on Thursday, as compared with a 0.66% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.