Axis Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates

Net profit up 17.4% at Rs 7,129.7 crore vs Rs 6,071 crore.

Net interest income rose 4% to Rs 13,089 crore vs Rs 12,532 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.43% vs 1.58% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.31% vs 0.36% (QoQ).

Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.07% year-on-year, up 5 basis points. Axis Bank's total business grew 13% during Q4.

Provisions during the quarter rose significantly to Rs 1,185.3 crore. The specific loan loss provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 832 crore. "The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter and these are reclassified to other provisions," the bank said in its investor presentation.

The bank held cumulative provisions, including standard and additional provisions other than non-performing assets of Rs 12,134 crore, at the end of March. These cumulative provisions are "over and above the NPA provisioning included in provision coverage ratio calculations", the bank said.

Credit cost for the quarter-ended March stood at 0.32%.

Advances grew 15% year-on-year to Rs 9.65 lakh crore, out of which retail loans that account for 60% of net advances of the bank, grew 20% YoY. On a sequential basis, advances rose 4%.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 16.63%, with tier-1 ratio at 13.8%.