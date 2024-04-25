Zensar Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue, Profit Improves Amid Margin Contraction

Zensar Technologies Ltd. has clocked a top line growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amid a narrowing of its margin.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 2.12% over the previous three months to Rs 1,229.7 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 1,222.96 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.