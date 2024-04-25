NDTV ProfitEarningsZensar Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue, Profit Improves Amid Margin Contraction
Zensar Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue, Profit Improves Amid Margin Contraction

25 Apr 2024, 05:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zensar Technologies building. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Zensar Technologies building. (Source: Company)

Zensar Technologies Ltd. has clocked a top line growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amid a narrowing of its margin.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 2.12% over the previous three months to Rs 1,229.7 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 1,222.96 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Zensar Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.12% at Rs 1,204.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,222.96 crore).

  • EBIT up 1.64% at Rs 179.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 172.79 crore).

  • EBIT margin contracts 6 basis points to 14.58% (Estimate: 14.13%).

  • Net profit up 7.17% at Rs 173.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 151.26 crore).

Note: One basis point is one-hundredth a percentage point.

On Thursday, shares of Zensar Technologies fell 1.04% to Rs 575.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.66% higher at 74,339.44 points.

