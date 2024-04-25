Zensar Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue, Profit Improves Amid Margin Contraction

ADVERTISEMENT
Zensar Technologies Ltd. has clocked a top line growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amid a narrowing of its margin.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 2.12% over the previous three months to Rs 1,229.7 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 1,222.96 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue up 2.12% at Rs 1,204.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,222.96 crore).
EBIT up 1.64% at Rs 179.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 172.79 crore).
EBIT margin contracts 6 basis points to 14.58% (Estimate: 14.13%).
Net profit up 7.17% at Rs 173.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 151.26 crore).
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth a percentage point.
On Thursday, shares of Zensar Technologies fell 1.04% to Rs 575.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.66% higher at 74,339.44 points.