NDTV Q4 Results: Revenue Grows 59% As Digital Traffic Surges

New Delhi Television Ltd.'s revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by 59% to Rs 106.5 crore, after its digital arm witnessed a 39% rise in global digital traffic in March.

The attrition during the year was down 58% from the previous year, the company said in a statement on Friday.

During the financial year, the company expanded its presence with the launch of NTDV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan and NDTV Profit. In addition, the company is launching NDTV Marathi on May 1.

Strategic expansion from two channels to six has meant substantial investments in next-generation infrastracture at the broadcast facility in BKC, Mumbai, which is up and running, it said. Another facility that will be operational will be set-up in NCR, Delhi, over the coming months, according to the statement.

