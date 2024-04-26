CSB Bank Q4 Result: Net Profit Falls 3% To Rs 151 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsCSB Bank Q4 Result: Net Profit Falls 3% To Rs 151 Crore
CSB Bank's net profit falls 3% to Rs 151 crore in Q4, with total income rising to Rs 991 crore and interest income growing to Rs 795 crore.

26 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CSB Bank branch exterior in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Saratape / BQ Prime) .</p></div>
CSB Bank branch exterior in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Saratape / BQ Prime) .

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Friday reported a 3% decline in its net profit to Rs 151 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, mainly due to a rise in bad loans.

The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 991 crore against Rs 762 crore a year ago, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income grew to Rs 795 crore during the period under review from Rs 636 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank's gross non-performing assets rose to 1.47% of gross advances as of March 31, 2024, from 1.26% at the end of March 2023.

Net NPAs also rose to 0.51% of the advances from 0.35% at the end of 2024.

As a result, provisions for bad loans rose significantly to Rs 29 crore compared to Rs 3 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

