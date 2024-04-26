HCLTech Q4 Results: Profit Falls 8%, Revenue Growth Muted

Growth at HCL Technologies Ltd. remained subdued in the final quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily on account of weak discretionary spending, while its profit declined but met estimates.

Revenue of India's fourth largest IT services company rose 0.2% over the previous three months to Rs 28,499 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 28,557.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.