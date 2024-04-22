Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Profit Rises 8.2%

Revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 2.37 crore from Rs 2.28 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.4 lakh crore).

Operating profit was up 4.6% to Rs 42,516 crore from Rs 40,656 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,423 crore).

Operating margin came in at 18% vs 18.06% in the previous quarter (Bloomberg estimate: 17.9%).

Board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Strong demand for fuels globally and limited flexibility in refining system worldwide has supported margin and profitability of the O2C segment, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

However, the downstream chemical industry experienced increasingly challenging market conditions through the year, he said.

Despite headwinds, the company managed to give a resilient performance through a mix of feedstock flexibility and cost management, he said.

"We remain committed to our projects and initiatives, including those in the new energy segment, which will bolster the company and help it deliver sustainable growth for the future," Ambani said.

RIL spent Rs 1,31,769 crore, or $15.8 billion, in FY24. The consolidated net debt dropped marginally to Rs 1,16,281 crore as against Rs 1,25,766 crore a year ago.

