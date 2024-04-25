ACC Q4 Results: Profit Jumps Over Fourfold, Beats Estimates
ACC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit surged 302% in the quarter-ended March 2024, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 945 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg had pegged the net income at Rs 377.4 crore.
ACC Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 5,409 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,727.5 crore).
Ebitda up 79% at Rs 837 crore (Estimate: Rs 660.2 crore).
Margin expands to 15% vs 10% (Estimate: 14%).
Net profit up 302% at Rs 945 crore (Estimate: Rs 377.4 crore).
Shares of ACC were trading 1.4% higher on the BSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.8% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:55 p.m.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.