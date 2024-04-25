Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Falls 27.4%, But Beats Estimates

Vedanta Ltd.'s net profit declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, but still surpassed analysts' estimates.

The metal producer's net profit tumbled 27.4% to Rs 2,273 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. This is in comparison with the Rs 1,870.4-crore Bloomberg estimate.

Revenue from operations also fell 6.4% to Rs 35,509 crore during the period.