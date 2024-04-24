AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results: Profit Falls 12.69%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s standalone net profit declined 12.69% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, and missed analysts' estimates.

The bank's profit fell to Rs 370.73 crore in the January–March quarter, in comparison with Rs 424.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 400.9 crore.