Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 Result: Profit Jumps 54% To Rs 208 Crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reports a 54% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 208.4 crore, with total income surging 34% to Rs 440 crore in FY24.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Friday reported a 54% increase in net profit to Rs 208.4 crore for three months ended March 2024. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 135.57 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Total income surged 34% to Rs 440 crore in the January-March period of FY24 from Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for FY24.
For the entire FY24, the company's total income stood at Rs 1,640 crore, marking a jump of 21% year-on-year and net profit was at Rs 780.36 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 31% from the preceding fiscal.
ABSL AMC is a leading asset management company in the country with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 3.32 lakh crore as of March this year.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.