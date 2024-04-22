Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Profit Up 11.7%, Revenue At Rs 67,610 Crore

Revenue from operations (net of GST) rose 9.8% to Rs 67,610 crore.

Ebitda surged 18.1% to Rs 5,623 crore.

Gross revenue increased 10.6% to Rs 76,627 crore.

Margin expanded to 8.6% from 8%.

Depreciation surged 22.2% to Rs 1,452 crore due to higher asset base on the back of addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure.

Higher finance cost, up 19.2%, was on account of increase in interest rate and borrowings for business expansion.

The revenue growth was driven by consumer electronics, and fashion and lifestyle segments.

The quarter recorded footfalls of 272 million across formats, a growth of 24.2% over the previous year, according to the statement. The total number of transactions rose 6% year-on-year to 311 million in Q4.

During the January–March quarter, Reliance Retail expanded its store network with 562 new openings, taking the total store count to 18,836 with an area of 79.1 million square feet.