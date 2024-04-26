SBI Card Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Beats Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The company's standalone net profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 662.37 crore for the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 577.71 crore.
SBI Card Q4 FY24 Results (YoY)
Total income up 14.2% at Rs 4,474.57 crore.
Net profit up 11% at Rs 662.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 577.7 crore).
(This is a developing story)