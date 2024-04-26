NDTV ProfitEarningsSBI Card Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Beats Estimates
SBI Card Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Beats Estimates

26 Apr 2024, 06:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Elite Credit Card. (Source: Official Website)</p></div>
SBI Elite Credit Card. (Source: Official Website)

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company's standalone net profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 662.37 crore for the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 577.71 crore.

SBI Card Q4 FY24 Results (YoY)

  • Total income up 14.2% at Rs 4,474.57 crore.

  • Net profit up 11% at Rs 662.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 577.7 crore).

(This is a developing story)

