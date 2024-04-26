SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit Rises 4%, Beats Estimates
SBI Life earned a net premium of Rs 25,116 crore in Q4, a 26% increase over a year earlier.
SBI Life Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit increased, and surpassed analysts' estimates.
The private insurer's net profit rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 811 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on April 26. That compares with the Rs 689-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the bottom line was up 150%.
The company earned a net premium of Rs 25,116 crore, a 26% increase over a year earlier.
SBI Life Insurance Q4 FY24 Results Highlights
Net premium income rose 26% to Rs 811 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 689 crore).
Value of new business—the present value of future profit associated with new business written during the period—rose 5% to Rs 5,550 crore.
VNB margin declined to 28.3% from 31.6%.
Annualised premium equivalent rose 17%.
The 13th month persistency ratio—or customer retention—grew 130 basis points to 86.8%, and improved for the 61st month to 58.6% from 55.6%.
Solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—fell to 1.96% from 2.15%. The minimum regulatory requirement is 150%.
