SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit Rises 4%, Beats Estimates

SBI Life Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit increased, and surpassed analysts' estimates.

The private insurer's net profit rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 811 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on April 26. That compares with the Rs 689-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line was up 150%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 25,116 crore, a 26% increase over a year earlier.