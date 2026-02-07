How To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7 to Mar. 8. Leading T20 International sides will be vying for glory at the biannual competition, which India start as the defending champions. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav & co, former champions West Indies, Pakistan, England, Australia and Sri Lanka will also stand in contention for the title.

Joining these formidable sides will be fellow full-members New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and top associate teams such as Namibia, Netherlands, USA, Nepal, Italy, Scotland, Oman, Canada and UAE. The four-week tournament will feature 55 exciting games of T20 cricket.

These 20 T20 World Cup participants will be divided into four groups of five teams each to determine the Super 8s qualifiers. India, Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA will be part of Group A, while Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, Zimbabwe and Ireland make up Group B. Group C consists of England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal and Italy and Group D features New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.

Teams will play their respective group rivals once each in the initial stage before the top 2 teams from each group qualify for the Super 8s. The Super 8 qualifiers will be further divided into two groups of four teams each. The top 2 from either group will then advance to the semi-finals. Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo and Pallekele will be hosting the matches.

T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming And Broadcast In India

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will witness the most world-class coverage on television and digital streaming platforms across the world. Official broadcasters Star Sports will be covering the matches extensively on its television channels and livestreaming platform JioHotstar app and website on Indian territory.

According to ICC, Dialog TV will ensure comprehensive coverage across Sri Lanka as the official broadcast partner, with live telecasts on linear television, via the ThePapare.com website and Dialog Play mobile app.

In Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 coverage will be on Prime Video, with an additional Hindi commentary feed available to viewers for all India matches, the semi-finals and the final. In the United States and Canada, Willow TV will bring live coverage of ICC events. In the UAE and the wider MENA region, the tournament will be aired on CricLife Max, available via StarzPlay.

The ICC has also got on board leading broadcasters and livestreaming platforms for fans based in other territories around the globe ahead of what promises to be the biggest and most exciting edition of the T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch On TV And Online?

Region TV Details Live Streaming India Star Sports JioHotstar Pakistan PTV Sports, Myco Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad United Kingdom, Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW USA and Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz Australia - Prime Video New Zealand SKY Sport - South Africa SuperSport - Italy Sky Italia - Sri Lanka Dialog TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play Middle East and North Africa CricLife Max Caribbean ESPN Rest of World - ICC.TV

