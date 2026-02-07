India-US Trade Deal: A $500 Billion Purchase — Here's What India Has Committed To

In a landmark moment for the Indian economy and commerce, the nation has officially reached a trade deal with the United States, committing to a series of sweeping reductions of trade barriers, which have been in place for years. The nation has particularly reduced tariffs on all US industrial goods and a broad spectrum of agricultural products.

Some of the key US products could include tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, and spirits. India has also committed beyond just tariff cuts for key goods; New Delhi is also dismantling the long-standing non-tariff hurdles, including a promise to streamline restrictive import licensing for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) goods and addressing regulatory "pain points" for U.S. medical devices.

Moreover, India has intended to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years, as was hinted by Donald Trump when he announced the breakthrough earlier this week.

This story will be updated shortly.

