NSE IPO: Board Approves OFS Issue Days After SEBI Nod

The National Stock Exchange of India on Friday approved the floating of its initial public offering, which would comprise only an offer-for-sale with no fresh issue component. The board nod comes days after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted its no-objection certification (NOC) for the much-awaited IPO.

NSE, in a release, also confirmed that the reconstitution of the IPO Committee. The panel will be chaired by Tablesh Pandey, and it will include "Srinivas Injeti - Member (Public Interest Director), Mamata Biswal - Member (Public Interest Director), Justice (retired) Abhilasha Kumari - Member (Public Interest Director), G Sivakumar - Member (Public Interest Director), and Ashishkumar Chauhan – Member (Managing Director and CEO)."

NSE, which is one of the two main stock exchanges of India, had first filed for an IPO back in 2016. However, regulatory issues and pending cases led to a 10-year wait.

The exchange is likely to file its draft red-herring prospectus in 3-4 months, and the listing is expected in around 8-9 months, sources privy to the development said last week.

NSE also approved the setting up of a coal exchange subsidiary while announcing the October-December quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q3FY26). According to the Mumbai-based stock exchange, the new subsidiary will be named National or Bharat or India Coal Exchange. For incorporating the coal exchange arm, NSE will infuse Rs 100 crore.

