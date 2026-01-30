Get App
10-Year Wait Ends: SEBI Gives NOC To NSE IPO, Sources Say

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday gave its long-pending No Objection Certificate to the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange Ltd.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • SEBI granted the no-objection certificate for NSE's IPO after a decade-long wait
  • NSE filed its IPO prospectus back in 2016 with SEBI's conditional approval in November
  • SEBI barred NSE from markets for six months in 2019 over co-location facility complaints
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday gave its long-pending no-objection certificate (NOC) to the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange Ltd, India's largest bourse, that has been attempting to get listed on the BSE since the past 10 years.

Earlier this month, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the regulator is at a very advanced stage of issuing the NOC. "Maybe within this month," Pandey said in reference to when the NOC will be issued.

The exchange had filed its IPO prospectus back in 2016. In a letter dated Nov. 21, 2016, the markets regulator approved the listing of equity shares on a recognised stock exchange, contingent upon compliance with applicable regulations and SEBI circulars. The offer received approval from NSE's board of directors and shareholders through resolutions passed on Oct. 4, 2016, and Nov. 10, 2016, respectively.

During that period, NSE, its directors, and its group companies were not barred from accessing or operating in capital markets by SEBI or any other authorities.

However, in a 2019 order, SEBI barred NSE from accessing the securities market for six months due to complaints related to its co-location facilities. Although the Securities Appellate Tribunal modified financial penalties in January 2023, it upheld the market access restriction.

Subsequently, NSE's 2022-2023 annual report emphasised that the six-month prohibition period had ended and that it awaited SEBI's further approval for listing. News articles in December 2023 suggested SEBI had imposed additional conditions for NSE's IPO approval, including maintaining a glitch-free year, enhancing technological infrastructure, improving corporate governance, and resolving pending legal matters.

Notably, the NSE co-location case was settled in October 2024 for a whopping amount of Rs 643 crore.

