PM Modi, Piyush Goyal To S Jaishankar — Top Govt Officials Hail India-US Interim Trade Deal

India and US have finalised the trade deal which reduces tariffs to 18% for key Indian sectors. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, several top politicians have hailed the trade agreement as a “mutually beneficial” breakthrough.

The deal which was announced earlier this week has been ratified by the White House.

“The United States of America (United States) and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement). Today's framework reaffirms the countries' commitment to the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains,” the joint statement said.

Reacting to the development, PM Modi said, “Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.”

“This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership. It strengthens ‘Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” he added.

Great news for India and USA!



We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.



This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of… https://t.co/zs1ZLzamhd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2026

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said, “We remain committed to negotiating the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

India-US issue a joint statement: announces “a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).”



We remain committed to negotiating the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).



UNITED STATES-INDIA JOINT… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 7, 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the India-US trade deal as a “mutually beneficial” breakthrough and said it “will ensure greater market access and opportunities for our exporters.”

The framework for an Interim Agreement will realise a mutually beneficial India - US trade partnership.



The framework will ensure greater market access and opportunities for our exporters. New vistas have opened up that will further promote Make in India.



???????? ???????? https://t.co/FyprbxQ7A0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2026

The trade agreement will open up a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen, as per Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

“At the same time, the Agreement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by completely protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol(fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, meat, etc,” Goyal added.

Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job… pic.twitter.com/xYSjxML6kt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 7, 2026

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, India is securing agreements with major countries which will primarily benefit the Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen.”

Congratulations to people of India & US on the Framework for an Interim Agreement.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi ji, India is securing agreements with major countries which will primarily benefit the Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen.… pic.twitter.com/2rdJoLlV4z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 7, 2026

The US government will cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian products to 18%, down from 25%, according to the official announcement. Separately, President Donald Trump revoked the additional 25% duties tied to India's purchase of Russian oil, saying India had committed to ending those imports and shifting towards US energy supplies.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.